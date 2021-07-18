Celestino remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
After drawing six starts in 14 games following his June 22 call-up from Triple-A St. Paul, Celestino's playing time has fallen by the wayside. He'll be on the bench for the sixth game in a row Sunday, as the Twins have seemingly committed to Max Kepler as their everyday center fielder until Byron Buxton (hand) is ready to return from the injured list.
