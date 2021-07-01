Celestino came off the bench and provided a solo home run in his lone at-bat during Wednesday's 13-3 loss to the White Sox.

The Twins hold Celestino in high regard mainly for his speed and defense in center field, but he supplied some rare power during his appearance in Wednesday's contest. The 22-year-old still looks like he'll remain in a reserve role while Byron Buxton (hand) is on the shelf; Celestino has made only two starts in the Twins' six games since he was called up from Triple-A St. Paul last week.