Urshela went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Guardians.

Urshela was productive Wednesday, with his three-run homer in the seventh inning giving the Twins a 10-7 lead. He hadn't homered since May 30, and his last multi-hit game before Wednesday was June 8. He's still holding down a regular role at third base with a steady .260/.315/.400 slash line, six homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple through 63 contests overall.