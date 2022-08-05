site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gio-urshela-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gio Urshela: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela is not in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Urshela is hitting .271/.286/.492 with three home runs in 18 games since the start of July. Jose Miranda is starting at third base while Tim Beckham starts at first base.
