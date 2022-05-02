Urshela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

He'll give way at third base to Jose Miranda, who will make his MLB debut Monday after his call-up from Triple-A St. Paul. The addition of Miranda presents some competition for Urshela, though the 23-year-old prospect may also see at-bats at second base, first base or designated hitter. Urshela's absence from the lineup may be a byproduct of his 0-for-13 showing at the dish over his past three starts, but he's still holding down a serviceable .258 average on the season.