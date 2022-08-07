Urshela will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Urshela has been an everyday player for the Twins for the majority of the season, but he could be in danger of moving into more of a part-time role if center fielder Byron Buxton continues to be limited to designated-hitter duties while battling general body soreness. Buxton is on the bench for the fourth time in seven games Sunday, and his lone three starts over that stretch have come as a DH. With Buxton clogging up the DH spot, hot-hitting rookie Jose Miranda has picked up more time at third base at the expense of Urshela, who was on the bench for the previous three contests.