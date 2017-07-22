Twins' Glen Perkins: Touches 90 mph in rehab appearance

Perkins (shoulder) threw eight pitches in a one-innig rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League on Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The most impressive news is that Perkins touched 90 miles per hour on the radar gun and fanned two batters. It seems like the left-hander held up well and is looking like his old self, although given his extensive injury history, the Twins will likely take things slowly as he works his way back to the major-league bullpen.