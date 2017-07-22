Twins' Glen Perkins: Touches 90 mph in rehab appearance
Perkins (shoulder) threw eight pitches in a one-innig rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League on Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The most impressive news is that Perkins touched 90 miles per hour on the radar gun and fanned two batters. It seems like the left-hander held up well and is looking like his old self, although given his extensive injury history, the Twins will likely take things slowly as he works his way back to the major-league bullpen.
More News
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws off mound•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Set for mound work Thursday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Could resume throwing after cortisone shot•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Shut down with biceps tendinitis•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...