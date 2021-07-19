Jax was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start against the White Sox on Monday.

Jax will start the afternoon contest, but he's merely up as the extra man for the twin bill, so he's likely to head back to the minors after his outing. The 26-year-old hasn't shown much in his first taste of the big leagues this season, struggling to an 8.66 ERA in 17.2 innings (one start and four relief appearances). He's allowed too much contact, striking out just 17.1 percent of opposing batters, and he's failed to keep that contact on the ground, generating just a 27.1 percent groundball rate.