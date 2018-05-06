Twins' Griffin Jax: Cleared to pitch this season
Jax will be able to pitch this season for the Twins after entering the Air Force's World Class Athlete program and has reported to extended spring training, TwinsDaily.com reports.
Jax, a 2016 third-round draft pick, has made just 12 starts the last two seasons due to his Air Force obligations. Jax originally thought he'd be able to play for the Twins after graduating from the Air Force Academy, but department policies kept him from playing full seasons. He recently qualified for the Air Force's World Class Athlete program which will allow him to play a full season. He's shown promise, but has always been older than his level as a college graduate. He'll first need to improve just a 4.5 K/9 at Low-A Cedar Rapids last year (though just four starts).
