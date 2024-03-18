Jax and Brock Stewart are likely to fill in at closer for the Twins while Jhoan Duran (oblique) is sidelined, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Jax has turned into a weapon out of the Twins' bullpen over the last two seasons, posting a 3.60 ERA and 146:39 K:BB over 137.2 innings, collecting five saves along the way. He's also been dominant this spring, yielding just two hits and no runs with a 10:0 K:BB over six frames. Both Jax and Brock Stewart are worthy short-term fantasy targets, and it's possible manager Rocco Baldelli won't settle on one guy.