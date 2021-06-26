Jax (1-0) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings, earning the win Friday versus Cleveland.

Jax followed Daniel Coulombe in Minnesota's bullpen game. The 26-year-old Jax was effective in his fourth appearance of the year despite yielding three runs. The right-hander has a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings this year. He'll likely continue to fill a bulk relief role while on the major-league roster, although he could also fill in as a spot starter.