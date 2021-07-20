Jax did not factor into the decision during Monday's win over the White Sox. He allowed one run on one hit and a walk while striking out six across four innings.

It was a short performance but a strong one for the right-hander, who was recalled ahead of Monday's start. It was later revealed that he was removed due to a blister, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. His only damage of the day came from a solo homer by Tim Anderson in the third inning. Even despite Monday's success, Jax holds an unfavorable 7.48 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 21.2 innings in the majors and is likely to get sent back down after his outing.