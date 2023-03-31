Jax threw a scoreless eighth inning with a walk in Thursday's win over against Kansas City to earn his first hold of the season.

It was notable that Jax was used in the eighth inning ahead of Jhoan Duran in the ninth with Pablo Lopez working the seventh inning. It may just be the first game, but Jax looked ahead of Lopez in the order of the bullpen. Jax had a breakout season after moving to the bullpen last season and became a key setup man for the Twins. He improved both his strikeout (26.9 percent) and walk (6.9 percent) rates with a 78:20 K:BB ratio over 72.1 innings. It looks like he could be the main set-up man and rack up the holds again and possibly be in the mix for saves if manager Rocco Baldelli sticks to his previous matchup-based bullpen use.