The Twins optioned Jax to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.
Jax was called up from Triple-A to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox and acquitted himself well in the 3-2 victory. He didn't factor into the decision, but Jax limited the White Sox to one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six over four innings before departing when he developed a blister. The finger abrasion shouldn't cost him any time, but he won't stick around in Minnesota since the Twins no longer have any doubleheaders coming up in the near future that would make a sixth starter necessary.