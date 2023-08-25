Jax earned a save over the Rangers on Thursday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter over one inning.

Twins closer Jhoan Duran threw 33 pitches over 1.2 innings in a loss Wednesday, so Jax was summoned Thursday with the team up by two heading into the ninth inning. Jax issued a one-out walk but erased it by inducing a game-ending double-play groundout. The right-hander notched his second save of the campaign, but his other came over two months ago, and he's not expected to see many more opportunities as long as Duran is healthy.