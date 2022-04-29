Jax earned the save, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out two while allowing two hits, a walk and a hit batsman in a 7-1 win over Detroit.

Jax got the unconventional save by tossing three innings in a lopsided affair. After making 14 starts last year, the righty has pitched entirely in relief for the Twins in 2022. Thursday's three-inning save was his longest appearance of the season and first save at any level in professional baseball. He's allowed two runs and has 11:3 K:BB in nine innings of work on the campaign.