Jax threw a scoreless inning while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Padres to earn his 10th hold.

Jax has become a key setup man after transitioning from being a starting pitcher last season. He's improved both his average fastball velocity (95.3 mph from 92.7 mph last season) and strikeout rate (9.6 K/9 from 7.1 K/9 last season). Despite Minnesota's struggles to find a steady closer at times, Jax hasn't been used at the end of games, however.