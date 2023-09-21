Jax picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati. He allowed zero hits and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Jax issued a leadoff walk to Nick Martini after entering the game with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth but, but the right-handed reliever was able to retire the next three batters to record his third save of the season and his first since Aug. 24. Jax has allowed just one hit over his last three appearances and now carries a 3.12 ERA in September after holding a 9.00 ERA through all of August.