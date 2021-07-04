Jax (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Royals after allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks across five innings, striking out three.

Jax made the first start of his big-league career but was unable to slow down Kansas City and was lit up. The right-hander at least managed to complete five frames, but other than that, there are very few positives to take out from this outing. He is quite likely to return to a bullpen role going forward, as he's made all but one of his five big-league appearances this season as a reliever.