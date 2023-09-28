Jax picked up a save against the Athletics on Wednesday by striking out the only batter he faced.

Jhoan Duran worked the seventh inning Wednesday, giving Dallas Keuchel and Jax an opportunity to cover the final two frames. Keuchel pitched a scoreless eighth but put two runners on base in the ninth to bring the winning run to the plate, prompting Jax's entrance. Jax answered the call, striking out rookie phenom Zack Gelof to end the threat and notch his fourth save of the season. Two of those saves have come over his past three outings, but Duran's closer role is secure, so Jax should work primarily as a high-leverage setup option in the playoffs.