Jax will attend major league camp this spring training and has completed his two required years of active duty in the Air Force, MLB.com reports.

Jax, a 2016 third-round draft pick, pitched in just 40 minor league games from 2016 to 2019 as his ability to play minor league baseball was severely limited by Air Force obligations. He'll now be able to play a full season and likely will begin at Triple-A. While he's a bit old for a prospect (26 this season), he's shown promise at higher levels with a 2.67 ERA and 1.94 BB/9 at Double-A in 2019. He hasn't had great strikeout rates (6.7 K/9 in 2019), However. Still, he's still a bit of an unknown given his sparse minor league career. Minnesota should get a better picture with a full season in 2020. He could add rotation depth at Triple-A if all goes well.