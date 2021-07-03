Jax will start Saturday's game against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jax earned his first win in his last appearance, and he'll make his first career start in Saturday's contest. The right-hander has lasted at least 3.1 innings in each of his last three outings, so he could be able to handle a fairly significant workload against Kansas City if he can pitch effectively. Jax has posted a 7.82 ERA in 12.2 innings across his first four major-league appearances in 2021.