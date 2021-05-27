Robles recorded the save Wednesday against the Orioles after allowing one run on two hits with zero strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning.

The right-hander surrendered a leadoff double to Trey Mancini, and he came around to score on Maikel Franco's two-out double. Robles has three saves in five chances and also has eight holds, so he's clearly established himself as a high-leverage piece for manager Rocco Baldelli. Taylor Rogers picked up the save Tuesday and should continue to operate as the primary closer, but Robles is now in the mix for ninth-inning opportunities.