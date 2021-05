Robles (1-1) blew a save but still earned the win Sunday against Cleveland after giving up a run on a hit and a walk while fanning one across one inning.

Robles pitched the ninth inning and was unable to hold a one-run lead, as he gave up the game-tying run through a sacrifice bunt, but he was still credited with the win after the Twins added three runs in the top of the 10th. Robles owns a 1.74 ERA across 10.1 innings (10 appearances) this month.