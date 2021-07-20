Robles picked up the save in the first half of Monday's twin bill against the White Sox. He allowed one run (unearned) on one hit and no walks with a pair of strikeouts across one inning.

Robles accounted for a run thanks to a RBI ground-rule double off the bat of Jose Abreu in the eighth frame. Otherwise the right-hander held the White Sox in check to finish things off for the Twins. Sporting a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP on the season, Robles is a potential trade candidate with the deadline approaching next week.