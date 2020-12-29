Robles signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
If the Twins are getting the 2019 version of Robles, who saved 23 games for the Angels while posting a 2.48 ERA, they'll be getting a high-leverage reliever for quite cheap. They'll be quite disappointed if they get the 2020 version, however, as the 30-year-old righty is coming off a year in which he struggled to a 10.26 ERA in 16.2 frames. His walk rate, which spiked from 5.7 to 12.5 percent, was the primary culprit, and given that his 2019 mark was his only time below 10 percent in that category in the last five years, a dramatic improvement might not be in the cards.