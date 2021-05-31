Robles secured his fourth save of the season after allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in the 10th inning of Monday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Because he entered the game in extra innings, Robles was on the mound with a runner (Maikel Franco) on second base. DJ Stewart's double to lead off the inning scored Franco and cut the Orioles' deficit to one, but Robles was able to close the door on the comeback attempt thereafter. Though Robles has converted four of his five save chances since entering the late-inning mix in mid-May, he hasn't been dominant enough to completely steal the job away from Taylor Rogers. He's let in an earned or unearned run in four of his last five outings.