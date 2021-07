Robles allowed one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two and earning a save over the Tigers.

Robles worked around a two-out single in the ninth inning to finish off his ninth save of the season. He's picked up a save in each of his last two outings after he was crushed for a combined eight runs in his previous four appearances. He's converted nine of his 11 save chances this season with a 4.19 ERA.