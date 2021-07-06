Robles gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his eighth save of the season in an 8-5 win over the White Sox.

Taylor Rogers was dominant in front of him, striking out four of the five batters he faced, but Robles didn't drop the baton in the ninth despite a far less impressive effort. The right-hander had been tagged for eight runs in 3.1 innings over his last four appearances, so any clean result was encouraging. On the season, Robles has a 4.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB through 37 innings, and he'll remain part of Minnesota's closer mix until the team finds a better option from the right side to complement Rogers.