Robles gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits in one inning in Thursday's spring training loss to Tampa Bay, but reached 96 mph with his fastball, MLB.com reports.

Robles' velocity declined to an average 95.5 mph fastball last season from 97.1 mph in 2019, so this could be a positive sign early in camp. Robles has been mentioned by Rocco Baldelli as a reliever who could be in the mix occasionally to finish games, but he'll first likely need to prove he's back to the form that saw him post a 2.48 ERA and 1.9 BB/9 in 2019, compared to his 10.26 ERA and 5.4 BB/9 in 2020.