Robles pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts to save Thursday's 6-3 win over the Angels in game 2 of a doubleheader.

Robles quickly retired all three Angels batters to record his second save in the past week as Minnesota's closer carousel has spun in his favor lately. Robles, Alex Colome and Taylor Rogers now have two saves apiece although it's important to note that Rogers pitched the sixth Thursday against the meat of Los Angeles' lineup.