Robles allowed a run on two hits in one inning, earning the save in Friday's 8-7 win over Cleveland.

Robles was lucky to have a two-run cushion, as he gave up a one-out solo home run to Josh Naylor. He was able to limit the damage there to convert his seventh save of the season. The 30-year-old reliever has added 12 holds with a 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB across 34.2 innings this year. He'll likely continue to split closing duties with Taylor Rogers, who logged a perfect inning for a hold in Friday's game.