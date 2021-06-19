Robles (3-3) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win Friday versus Texas.
Robles pitched the ninth inning of a tied game and kept it that way. Minnesota's offense rallied for the lead in the 10th to make him the pitcher of record when Tyler Duffey locked down the save. Robles has a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB across 30.2 innings this year. He's collected five saves, 11 holds and two blown saves while sharing closing duties with Taylor Rogers, who logged a perfect eighth inning Friday.