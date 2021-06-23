Robles (3-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds after giving up three runs on two hits with zero strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning.

It wasn't a save situation as the right-hander entered with the game tied 7-7, but he was still charged with the loss after allowing a double and hitting a batter before serving up a three-run homer to Tyler Naquin. It's the first time since April 21, a span of 26 appearances, in which Robles surrendered more than one run in an outing. Overall he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB over 33.2 innings with 12 holds, and he's converted six of eight save opportunities.