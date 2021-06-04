Robles (1-2) allowed one unearned run on two walks while striking out one across one inning, taking the loss to the Royals on Thursday.

Robles entered the bottom of the seventh inning in a tie game and allowed a run to score to lose the game. However, the run was not charged against him as the run scored on a fielding error by Gilberto Celestino. Robles is a part of the closing committee for the Twins, as three relievers have multiple saves. The 30-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with four saves and nine holds in 24.2 innings. He has had trouble with command with a 6.2 BB/9.