Robles (2-3) suffered the loss Monday against the Mariners after allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out a batter over an inning.

Robles entered in the eighth with the score knotted at three. He struck out the first batter but then gave up a solo home run to Jake Bauers which would end up being the difference in the game. The 30-year-old struggled early on in the year but has turned things around for the most part with a 2.40 ERA and has picked up five saves, four holds and two wins over the last month. The Twins still haven't established a clear-cut closer, however, with Taylor Rogers still in the mix for saves as well.