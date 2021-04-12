Robles threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He's thrown 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk this season.

Robles was mentioned as a a pitcher who could finish games in spring training by Rocco Baldelli, but he's been used in the seventh and eighth inning so far this season to set up Alex Colome. It's not a stretch to think he could figure into the closer mix if Colome continues to struggle, but he's not likely to finish games at the moment. At least Robles is showing so far that he may back to his 2019 form (2.48 ERA) after his 2020 struggles (10.26 ERA).