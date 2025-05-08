Bader (illness) slugged a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in a 5-2 win against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Bader began the game on the bench for the second day in a row due to an illness. However, he felt well enough to pinch hit in the seventh inning, and the veteran outfielder provided Minnesota with some big insurance runs on a two-run blast to left field. Bader remained in the game to play defense after hitting the long ball, so he seems likely to return to the starting lineup soon -- possibly Thursday for the final game of the series.