Twins' Hector Santiago: Expected to join Minnesota next week
Santiago (back) will likely be activated next week after making a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He gave up one run over 5.1 innings.
Santiago will likely return to a bullpen role. He has a 3.75 ERA and 12.0 K/9 in four minor league rehab starts.
