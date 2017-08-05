Santiago (back) will likely be activated next week after making a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He gave up one run over 5.1 innings.

Santiago will likely return to a bullpen role. He has a 3.75 ERA and 12.0 K/9 in four minor league rehab starts.

