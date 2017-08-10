Manager Paul Molitor said Santiago (back) will likely need one more rehab start with Triple-A Rochester before rejoining the Twins' rotation, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wednesday was supposed to be Santiago's final rehab start, but after he allowed six walks in 4.1 innings, it appears the Twins may opt to keep him at Rochester for one final tuneup. If this turns out to be the case, his return to the big-league rotation would be pushed back to Aug. 20 against the Diamondbacks, and recently recalled Dietrich Enns would likely make another start in his place.