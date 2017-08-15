Twins' Hector Santiago: Pulled from rehab assignment
Santiago (back) was pulled from his rehab assignment because he is still experiencing pain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Santiago underwent tests in Rochester on Monday, though the results still aren't known yet. The veteran remains without an updated timetable for his return, but one will likely come forth once his test results are disclosed. In the meantime, Kyle Gibson will continue to take his turn in the rotation while he remains on the shelf.
