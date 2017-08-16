Twins' Hector Santiago: Receives cortisone shot
Santiago received a cortisone shot to address inflammation in his cervical area Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santiago, who was pulled from his rehab assignment earlier in the week, is aiming to resume throwing in 3-to-5 days, though that will likely depend on how he responds to treatment. An updated timetable for his return should come into focus once he is able to get back into his throwing program.
