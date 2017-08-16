Play

Santiago received a cortisone shot to address inflammation in his cervical area Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santiago, who was pulled from his rehab assignment earlier in the week, is aiming to resume throwing in 3-to-5 days, though that will likely depend on how he responds to treatment. An updated timetable for his return should come into focus once he is able to get back into his throwing program.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast