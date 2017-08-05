Santiago (back) will make his next rehab start Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins will keep Santiago down with Triple-A Rochester for one more start, and they will give him one additional day of rest between outings after he threw 92 pitches Thursday. As things stand now, Santiago appears in line to rejoin the Minnesota rotation Aug. 15 against the Indians.

