Twins' Hector Santiago: Rehab outing scheduled for Wednesday
Santiago (back) will make his next rehab start Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins will keep Santiago down with Triple-A Rochester for one more start, and they will give him one additional day of rest between outings after he threw 92 pitches Thursday. As things stand now, Santiago appears in line to rejoin the Minnesota rotation Aug. 15 against the Indians.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Set for another rehab start•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Expected to join Minnesota next week•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Struggles in rehab outing•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Scheduled for three rehab starts•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...