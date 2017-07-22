Twins' Hector Santiago: Scheduled for three rehab starts
Santiago's (back) rehab assignment is expected to be three starts long with Triple-A Rochester, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Given this timeline, it would seem that Santiago is on pace to return to the Twins in early August, although no firm date has been revealed at this time. There's still some question as to whether he'll return as a starter or as a reliever given his recent struggles in the rotation, but things should clear up as he progresses in his rehab assignment.
