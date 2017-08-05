Twins' Hector Santiago: Set for another rehab start
Santiago (back) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The expectation was that Santiago would rejoin the Twins following Thursday's rehab outing -- after all, he built up to 92 pitches during that start -- but the Twins have decided to keep the lefty down for a fourth turn. With that, Aug. 13 now appears the most likely return date for Santiago. He has been out since early July with upper-back pain.
More News
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Expected to join Minnesota next week•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Struggles in rehab outing•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Scheduled for three rehab starts•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: MRI comes back clean•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...