Santiago (back) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The expectation was that Santiago would rejoin the Twins following Thursday's rehab outing -- after all, he built up to 92 pitches during that start -- but the Twins have decided to keep the lefty down for a fourth turn. With that, Aug. 13 now appears the most likely return date for Santiago. He has been out since early July with upper-back pain.