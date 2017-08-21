Santiago (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins pulled Santiago off his rehab assignment last week and gave him an injection to address the inflammation he had been experiencing in his back. It appears the shot has had its desired effect, as Santiago will be ready to take the mound again following a few days off for rest. If all goes well in the bullpen session Wednesday, Santiago will likely face hitters in batting practice over the weekend before restarting a rehab assignment Aug. 29. The left-hander could rejoin the Minnesota rotation at some point in September and aid in the team's push for a wild-card spot.