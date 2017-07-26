Twins' Hector Santiago: Struggles in rehab outing
Santiago (back) gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks in one inning Tuesday in rehab appearance for Triple-A Rochester.
Santiago is scheduled to make at least three appearances during his rehab assignment. With the Twins trading for Jamie Garcia, Santiago appears likely to move to the bullpen when he returns from the DL.
