Twins' Hector Santiago: Throws bullpen session
Santiago (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday. He'll throw another bullpen session Friday and then pitch in a simulated game before heading out on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Santiago could return in early August. However, it's not clear he's guaranteed a spot in the rotation given his struggles this season (5.63 ERA).
