The Twins selected Mendez's contract from Double-A Wichita on Tuesday.

Mendez spent all of 2025 in Double-A, posting a .299/.399/.439 slash line with 11 homers, 62 RBI, 68 runs scored and 10 steals over 491 plate appearances between Philadelphia's and Minnesota's affiliates. Now the owner of a 40-man roster spot, the 22-year-old doesn't have to worry about being selected in the Rule 5 Draft and can now focus on reaching Triple-A St. Paul sometime in 2026.