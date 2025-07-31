The Phillies traded Mendez to the Twins on Thursday alongside right-handed pitcher Geremy Villoria in exchange for Harrison Bader, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Mendez has spent all of 2025 with the Phillies' Double-A affiliate, where he slashed .290/.374/.434 with eight homers, 46 RBI and 44 runs scored through 349 plate appearances. The 21-year-old outfielder will likely head to Double-A Wichita upon joining his new organization and could receive a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul before the end of the year.